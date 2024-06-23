Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

