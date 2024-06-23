Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.