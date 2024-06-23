Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,000 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.81. 2,271,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.