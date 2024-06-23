Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,000. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 40.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 381,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,378,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 25,650,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

