Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,830,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

