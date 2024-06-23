Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $33.00

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

AR opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

