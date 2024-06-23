Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $24.17

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.