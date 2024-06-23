Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) PT at $8.70

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Shares of NWL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
