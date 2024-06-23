Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price at $114.00

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

