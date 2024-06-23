Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price at $114.00

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Praxis Precision Medicines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Praxis Precision Medicines
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.