Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$44.50

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$28.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$999.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

