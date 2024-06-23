Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $13.06

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

