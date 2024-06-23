Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $113.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

