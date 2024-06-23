Cardano Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Cardano has a market cap of $13.54 billion and $214.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.20 or 0.05409945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,204,748 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

