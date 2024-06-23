CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.