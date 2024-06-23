Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $247.87 million and $3.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,702,466,338 coins and its circulating supply is 12,106,211,855 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,700,172,402 with 12,104,025,597 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02111193 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,442,590.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

