Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,094 shares of company stock worth $3,443,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4 %

POWI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,287. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

