Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.6% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %
MA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.