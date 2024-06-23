Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $207,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.92 on Friday, reaching $494.78. 23,130,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.41.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.