Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 20,414 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,342,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.