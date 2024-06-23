Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

