Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 963,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Freshworks by 266.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,803,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 312,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,367. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.