Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Reaches $123.70 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $123.70 million and $1.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

