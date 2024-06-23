Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.6% in the third quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 270,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ remained flat at $40.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

