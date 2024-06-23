Chia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $249.09 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $23.51 or 0.00036910 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $249.09 million and $3.77 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,593,399 coins and its circulating supply is 10,593,581 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

