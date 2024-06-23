Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $129.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.09.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $898,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

