Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

