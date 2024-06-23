Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $128.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $27,072,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $14,442,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

