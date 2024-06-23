Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.