City Holding Co. Acquires 3,650 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

GMAR stock remained flat at $35.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,929. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

