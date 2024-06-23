City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

ED stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. 3,202,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,307. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

