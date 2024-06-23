City Holding Co. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. 7,967,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,993. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

