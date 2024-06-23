City Holding Co. Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

