City Holding Co. Has $7.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

