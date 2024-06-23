City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TT traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $334.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,711. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $182.96 and a 1 year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average is $287.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

