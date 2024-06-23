City Holding Co. Purchases 215 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,755.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.