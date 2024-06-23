City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD remained flat at $40.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,899. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.