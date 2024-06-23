City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,242,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.