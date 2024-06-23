City Holding Co. Sells 415 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 4,669,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.