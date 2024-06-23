City Holding Co. Sells 606 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.