City Holding Co. Sells 725 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

