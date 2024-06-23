City State Bank Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

City State Bank decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
