City State Bank Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

City State Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 769.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

