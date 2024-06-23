City State Bank Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

