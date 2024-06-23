City State Bank Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

City State Bank boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 272.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 16,746,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,605. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

