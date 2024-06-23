City State Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,019,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

