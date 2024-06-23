City State Bank Purchases 4,925 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 535.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TSM traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. 20,271,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.