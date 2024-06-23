City State Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

City State Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $19.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

