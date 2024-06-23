City State Bank Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,408. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

