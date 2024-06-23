ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

