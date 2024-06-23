CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CME traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. 5,763,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.97 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

